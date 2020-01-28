Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice E. Ramirez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice E. Ramirez







Alice Ramirez, 88, a lifelong resident of Albuquerque (San Jose), passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side and is now in Heaven with her husband of 58 years, Nick Ramirez. Mrs. Ramirez is survived by her seven children, Tacho Ramirez and wife, Lorraine, Jackie Salgado, Ramon Ramirez, Rebecca Montoya and husband, Lee, Danny Ramirez, Anna Jojola and husband, Jimmy, Esther Trujillo and husband, Jerry; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Ramirez was preceded in death by her loving children, Debra Anna and Nick III; her parents, Sipriano and Josefita Apodaca. Mrs. Ramirez was the Matriarch of her family and will truly be missed. Rosary will be recited by LeRoy Eylicio on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at San Jose Catholic Church, 2401 Broadway SE. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Mrs. Ramirez at



