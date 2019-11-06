Alice G. Andrick (Deaver)
Our dear, sweet, Oma Alice went with the Lord, at the age of 63, on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Rose Deaver, and her sisters, Helen and Wendy Deaver. Alice is survived by her daughter, Aleta Andrick, son Kevin Gilbert and wife Jenn, sisters Rosemary Freelin, Christa Benavidez, brother Martin Deaver, and her most beloved grandchildren, Zachary, Rosa, Gabriella, Stella, Bryce and Alyssa. Alice will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family, friends and Albertsons crew. A Celebration of Life will be held at Riverside Funeral Home on Thursday, November 7th at 1:30 pm, with reception to follow at the St. George Orthodox Church hall at 5:00 pm. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home, 225 San Mateo Blvd. NE, 87108. A donation box will be set up at reception with proceeds to be split between a number of charities.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019