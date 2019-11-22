Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice H. Cushing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Cushing, a longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away recently. Her death was attended by her son Tom and daughter-in-law Yasmin Magdaleno. Alice grew up during the depression on a ranch in the



Lovington/Hobbs area. At age 6 she was inspired by a local woman physician to pursue a career in medicine, which she did. She began as a surgeon in the 1950s, but ultimately found her home as a pediatrician, specializing in infectious disease, maintaining a grant-funded research laboratory, and serving as chairperson of the department of pediatrics at the UNM School of Medicine. Over time, her family became the focus of her life. She was preceded in death by her son Herbert L. Cushing, III, her husband Herbert L. Cushing, Jr., and is survived by her sister Sally Seed, son Tom Cushing and adored grandchildren Julianna and Lucas. Alice loved cooking, knitting, crossword puzzles, book groups, including the Tuesday Literary Club, and walking the ditch with her friends and her great dane Cordelia. A nondenominational memorial will be held at UNM Alumni Chapel from 2:00-4:00 pm on



12/14/2019.



To celebrate the life of Dr. Alice Cushing and her lifelong passion for pediatrics, the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to The University of New Mexico's Alice Cushing Endowed Chair fund. Memorial contributions can be mailed to the UNM Foundation, Two Woodward Center, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 or made online at



Please include a note stating who your gift memorializes, and the fund name Alice Cushing Endowed Chair (678580).



