Alice Hunter PeguesAlice Hunter Pegues, age 87, was a devoted Christian and wore many hats in the church. She passed peacefully away at home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Navasota, TX on December 22, 1932.Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis, and Ruby Hunter; sister, Thelma Sparks; and brother, Marcus Hunter Sr. She met the love of her life, Dr. Clarence Eugene Pegues Sr. (deceased), while attending Houston Tillison College. They were married in Austin, TX on May 4, 1954. Upon Clarence's release from the Army, they both acquired teaching licensees, and began teaching on the Navajo Indian Reservation at Nenahnezad Indian Boarding School. Alice taught second grade and Clarence taught Adult Education. Her teaching career continued when the family moved to Gallup, NM in 1969.She taught for two years at Ft. Wingate High School, where she taught a business education class. When the family moved in 1971 to Albuquerque, NM, Alice taught at Armijo Elementary until it closed and proceeded to teach first grade at La Mesa Elementary School until her retirement in the 1990's. Upon her retirement, she was involved with many clubs and organizations. She was a Charter Member in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, ADK, Red Hats, and the New Mexico Association of Retired Educators where she served as president for ten years.Alice was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church from 1969 until its closing. She proceeded to become an active member of Grace United Methodist Church until her passing. She loved music and was an active member of the church choir.Alice is survived by her children, Joycelyn Pegues Jackson, Clarence Pegues Jr., and Tsiodia Jean Pegues; grandchildren, Max Jackson Jr., Andre Lewis Jackson, Clarence Pegues III, Avery Pegues, and Kahli Tsi Pegues; nephew and niece, Hayward Sparks Jr. and Dr. Charisse Sparks; and several great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She also loved game shows and was very passionate about the "Dallas Cowboys!!"In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Association of Educational Retirees, 3900 Juan Tabo N.E. Albuquerque, NM 87111.A visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Grace United Methodist Church, 420 San Lorenzo Ave. NW.Please visit our online guestbook for Alice at