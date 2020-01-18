Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Irene Thurston. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Alta Mesa Cemetery 695 Arastradero Road Palo Alto , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Thurston, 83, formerly of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on December 21, 2019 in San Rafael, California. Born May 22, 1936 to Dix M Jones and Alice Tanner Jones in Ogden, UT and raised in Palo Alto, CA.



Irene is survived by her sister Dixie (Robert) Wood, brothers Stan (Charlotte, deceased) Jones and Ted Jones, her five children Thomas (Jasmine) Thurston, Ann Thurston, Leslie (Terry) Malley, Ted (Jane) Thurston, Patricia Thurston, her 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her former husband Lee W. Thurston, and great love and partner, Robert R. Rehder of Albuquerque, NM.



Irene loved music, books, hiking, cats and family. She also valued education and received a scholarship to Mills College in Oakland, CA after graduating from Palo Alto High School in 1954. In 1976 she completed a Bachelor's Degree in Music from San Jose State University and an MBA from UCLA in 1978. She was an accomplished organist and sang in many civic choirs.



Irene worked as a Systems Analyst and Data Base Administrator for Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque for 25 years. She enjoyed the natural wonders of Albuquerque and the Southwest.



When her health began to decline, she moved back to the California to be closer to family. She lived out the last years of her life happily with those she loved, her books and her cat.



A memorial service will be held for Irene at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 29th at Alta Mesa Cemetery, 695 Arastradero Road, Palo Alto, CA in the chapel at mausoleum #1.



