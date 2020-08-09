1/1
Alice Louise Boivin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Louise Boivin



Alice Louise Boivin, Age 98, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born in Pittsfield, MA on September 28, 1921, to Arthur and Delphine Boyer Fields. She graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1939. She retired after 45 years at Eaton Paper Corporation in Pittfield, MA. Alice enjoyed quilting and knitting. She was a member of Risen Savior Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lawrence A. Boivin; her parents; brothers, William and Edward; and sister, Elaine.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Carol Boivin of Albuquerque, NM , and Susan Pules of Rio Rancho, NM; her sister, Geraldine Woitkowski of North Carolina.

Private services will be held.

Thank you to the Staff of Casa Contenta in Rio Rancho.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Alice's honor to St. Felix's Pantry www.stfelixpantry.org/donate/ . To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Sara Chapel
4310 Sara Road SE
Rio Rancho, NM 87124
(505) 892-9920
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved