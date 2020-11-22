1/1
Alice M. Beaman Holck
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice M. Beaman Holck



Alice M. Beaman Holck, 89, an incredible woman, nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved cat Mac; grandson, Adam Holck; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Holck Fogel, along with Elizabeth's husband Matthew Fogel. Alice was born Tuesday, September 15, 1931 in Corwith, IA, to Marjorie Clapsaddle Beaman and William Beaman. She is preceded by her husband, Donald K. Holck; her son, Karl E. Holck; her brothers, Kenny (Virginia) Beaman and Vern (Verna) Beaman; as well as her sister, Hazel Beaman (Meryl) Aitchison. She is survived by her siblings, Glen Beaman, Iva Beaman Valentine, Norma Beaman (Eugene) Schutjer; many nieces and nephews; her sons, Kris (Sue) Holck and Eric Holck; grandchildren, Adam, Elizabeth, and Matthew along with Aaron and Brian Holck.

Alice was a bright light to everyone she met and will never be forgotten.

A service will be announced in the future to celebrate Alice's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NM Cancer Center Foundation, The Humane Society, and Defenders of Wildlife.

Please share your memories and read full obituary on our online guestbook for Alice at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved