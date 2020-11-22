Alice M. Beaman HolckAlice M. Beaman Holck, 89, an incredible woman, nurse, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in Albuquerque, NM on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was surrounded by her beloved cat Mac; grandson, Adam Holck; and her granddaughter, Elizabeth Holck Fogel, along with Elizabeth's husband Matthew Fogel. Alice was born Tuesday, September 15, 1931 in Corwith, IA, to Marjorie Clapsaddle Beaman and William Beaman. She is preceded by her husband, Donald K. Holck; her son, Karl E. Holck; her brothers, Kenny (Virginia) Beaman and Vern (Verna) Beaman; as well as her sister, Hazel Beaman (Meryl) Aitchison. She is survived by her siblings, Glen Beaman, Iva Beaman Valentine, Norma Beaman (Eugene) Schutjer; many nieces and nephews; her sons, Kris (Sue) Holck and Eric Holck; grandchildren, Adam, Elizabeth, and Matthew along with Aaron and Brian Holck.Alice was a bright light to everyone she met and will never be forgotten.A service will be announced in the future to celebrate Alice's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to NM Cancer Center Foundation, The Humane Society, and Defenders of Wildlife.Please share your memories and read full obituary on our online guestbook for Alice at