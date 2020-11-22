1/
Alice Perry
Alice H. Perry



Alice H. Perry, compassionate teacher, mentor, and friend, passed on June 30th, 2020. Born on October 28th, 1949 in Bethesda Maryland to Ralph and Charlotte, she graduated with honors from Middlebury College and Columbia University. She went on to teach at English at Milton Academy, Albuquerque Academy, and Sandia Preparatory School, and retired as department chair. She is preceded in death by her son Sam and survived by her daughter Emma. She found meaning in literature, a game of bridge, and solitude. She was beloved by students, faculty, and friends alike, and will live on in the lives she changed.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
