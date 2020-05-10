Alice T. C' De Baca







Mom, it's been 18 years since you left us. A shadow of your feistiness still lingers in our daily lives The circle of life is closing in and finally our fulfillment and commitment to our children have become realized. You were a wonderful mother. A great teacher. A loving woman. A fierce warrior. A best friend. You are loved. You live in our hearts and in our homes - always.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store