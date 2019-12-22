Alicia B. Walter
Alicia B. Walter died peacefully on November 29, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM at age 90. She is preceded in death by her parents Ethyl and M. Ralph Brown, sister Adele Grannum, and husband Rudolph J. She is survived by children Marcia (Barry) and Rudy (Betsy), grandchildren Kristy, Elliot, Rebecca, Aaron, Anneliese, Katharina, and great grandchildren Tevin, Alicia, Abraham, Amari, Mason, Preston, and Austen. Alicia was born January 16, 1929 and was a homemaker, gardener bridge player, and pianist. She was a loving daughter, wife and mother. The family thanks the staff at Casa Palo Duro for their loving care. Rest in Peace Alicia, we love and miss you.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 22, 2019