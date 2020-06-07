Alicia Wylie Hawkins
Alicia Wylie Hawkins of Albuquerque passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 79 years. She was born in Carlisle, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 1, 1940 and grew up in Indiana and Illinois. She met Charlie Hawkins during college years at Florida State University, and they were married in December 1962. She became an elementary school teacher as they lived in California, New Zealand, Alexandria (Va.) and New York. She received a Master's degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Texas, and worked in that field in Dallas and Wheaton, Illinois. Once she retired, they moved to Sedona, Arizona and then to Albuquerque. Alicia spent much of her leisure time planning tennis, traveling, tutoring children and being part of small groups in her church. She loved the deep conversations of life. She was an inveterate collector of quotes and co-authored three books on small group ministry. Her favorite roles were being a loving mother and grandmother. Those who knew Alicia described her as wise, warm, authentic, compassionate, patient and generous. Her sweet, gentle spirit will be long remembered. Alicia is survived by her husband, Charlie Hawkins; her two daughters, Jennifer Bitz (husband Casey) and Grace Hawkins Perce (husband Richard); grandchildren, Sarah Cowan Bitz, Hunter Cowan, Erin Bitz, Abby Perce and Kaya Perce; and her sisters, Mary Bunch and Marcia Morton. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ Please visit our online guestbook for Alicia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Alicia Wylie Hawkins of Albuquerque passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 79 years. She was born in Carlisle, Kentucky on Tuesday, October 1, 1940 and grew up in Indiana and Illinois. She met Charlie Hawkins during college years at Florida State University, and they were married in December 1962. She became an elementary school teacher as they lived in California, New Zealand, Alexandria (Va.) and New York. She received a Master's degree in speech-language pathology from the University of Texas, and worked in that field in Dallas and Wheaton, Illinois. Once she retired, they moved to Sedona, Arizona and then to Albuquerque. Alicia spent much of her leisure time planning tennis, traveling, tutoring children and being part of small groups in her church. She loved the deep conversations of life. She was an inveterate collector of quotes and co-authored three books on small group ministry. Her favorite roles were being a loving mother and grandmother. Those who knew Alicia described her as wise, warm, authentic, compassionate, patient and generous. Her sweet, gentle spirit will be long remembered. Alicia is survived by her husband, Charlie Hawkins; her two daughters, Jennifer Bitz (husband Casey) and Grace Hawkins Perce (husband Richard); grandchildren, Sarah Cowan Bitz, Hunter Cowan, Erin Bitz, Abby Perce and Kaya Perce; and her sisters, Mary Bunch and Marcia Morton. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org/ Please visit our online guestbook for Alicia at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.