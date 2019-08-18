Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia Martinez-Montoya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alicia Martinez-Montoya







Alicia Martinez-Montoya was born July 21, 1942 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Frances Martinez, and by her husband of 21 years, Ricardo S. Montoya. She is survived by her sisters, Becky Reed and husband Bob; Lou Martinez and husband Lee Peters; and Bella Greer; nephews, Adam Reed and wife Janine; Baron Reed and wife Jennifer Lackey; David Martinez and wife Emilia Barragan; Daniel Peters and wife Janina Giosa; niece, Cara Pilgreen and husband Scott; and grandnephews, Aidan and Nolan Reed; Cale, Connor and Caeden Pilgreen; and Enrique and Xavier Martinez; and grandnieces, Isabella and Catherine Reed, and Sydney Reed.



Alicia was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where she was involved in many ministries including Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She coordinated the Rite of Catholic Initiation for Adults for over 30 years. A life-long Catholic, she was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary's High School. She also attended St. John's College in Santa Fe. Her career began the day after graduation as a records Clerk in BCMC and concluded as a Training Supervisor for the NM Department of Health and Human Services.



Alicia was a 33-year beast cancer survivor and volunteered to help other breast cancer patients. Her hobbies were many, including stained glass, cross-stitching, stamping and card making. She enjoyed playing card and board games, as well as going to the casino â€" and she was a formidable opponent since she usually won! Alicia dearly loved her family and many friends. The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses at Lovelace Medical Center where she received excellent and compassionate care.



A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE, with a Mass celebration to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund set up in Alicia's name at Our Lady of the Assumption Church.



Please visit our online guestbook for Alicia at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Alicia Martinez-MontoyaAlicia Martinez-Montoya was born July 21, 1942 in Alamogordo, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Frances Martinez, and by her husband of 21 years, Ricardo S. Montoya. She is survived by her sisters, Becky Reed and husband Bob; Lou Martinez and husband Lee Peters; and Bella Greer; nephews, Adam Reed and wife Janine; Baron Reed and wife Jennifer Lackey; David Martinez and wife Emilia Barragan; Daniel Peters and wife Janina Giosa; niece, Cara Pilgreen and husband Scott; and grandnephews, Aidan and Nolan Reed; Cale, Connor and Caeden Pilgreen; and Enrique and Xavier Martinez; and grandnieces, Isabella and Catherine Reed, and Sydney Reed.Alicia was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church where she was involved in many ministries including Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She coordinated the Rite of Catholic Initiation for Adults for over 30 years. A life-long Catholic, she was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary's High School. She also attended St. John's College in Santa Fe. Her career began the day after graduation as a records Clerk in BCMC and concluded as a Training Supervisor for the NM Department of Health and Human Services.Alicia was a 33-year beast cancer survivor and volunteered to help other breast cancer patients. Her hobbies were many, including stained glass, cross-stitching, stamping and card making. She enjoyed playing card and board games, as well as going to the casino â€" and she was a formidable opponent since she usually won! Alicia dearly loved her family and many friends. The family would like to thank her doctors and nurses at Lovelace Medical Center where she received excellent and compassionate care.A rosary will be recited on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 811 Guaymas Pl NE, with a Mass celebration to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund set up in Alicia's name at Our Lady of the Assumption Church.Please visit our online guestbook for Alicia at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close