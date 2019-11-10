Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alicia Valentina Fay. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services 3113 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM 87110 (505)-884-1188 Send Flowers Obituary

Alicia Valentina Fay passed away peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her family on November 2, 2019. She was 90 years old.



Alicia was born in Cebolla, New Mexico to Valentina and Louis Rivas. She lived in Santa Fe until she attended nursing school at Regina School, St. Joseph's Hospital in Albuquerque where she trained, graduated, and was employed as a surgical nurse. While living and working in Albuquerque, she met the love of her life, William (Bill) Fay, assigned to an Air Force Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base.



Bill and Alicia married, and moved to Tucson, later returning to Albuquerque to raise their growing family. Alicia became a home maker, as well as a volunteer for numerous local charities in which she believed. She was recognized as one of the leading volunteers with the St. Joseph Hospital Ladies Auxiliary. Alicia enjoyed entertaining and cooking large meals for family and friends. She was extremely creative with crafts of all kinds, oil painting, needlework, sewing, beading, and knitting. She loved preparing plates of Christmas cookies and delivering them to friends and neighbors. She had a heartfelt laugh and was a devoted friend. As the family grew, no one was ever unwelcomed for an unannounced dinner.



They celebrated five children together, and saw them off too many professional directions and celebrated the grandchildren as their own. She and Bill were married nearly 57 years.



Alicia was preceded in death by her husband Bill. She is survived by her five children; Chris Fay of Arden, NC, Damon Fay of Albuquerque, Valentina (Jim) Visscher of Seattle, WA, Diana Fay of Mill Valley, CA, and Laura (Mark) Lerdall of Penn Valley, CA. In addition, four grandchildren; Michael Fay, Hannah Smith-Fay, and Arianna and Marieke Visscher, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



May she rest in peace. She will be greatly missed for her love, support, wit and wisdom.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your consideration in a donation to the in Alicia Fay's name.



A memorial open house will take place on Friday, 3 January 2020 from 2:00p-4:00p at Daniel's Funeral & Cremation, 3113 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110.



To view information or leave a condolence please visit



www.danielsfuneral.com



