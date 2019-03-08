Allan G. Horn
|
Allan G. Horn,
beloved husband and loving father passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at age 85, rejoining his bride of 60 years, Merrette. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Clinton, Iowa. He is one of four brothers. Allan
was raised by Walter JJ and Anna Matilda Horn. Allan retired after 29 years of service with Frontier Airlines. He was proud of his four years of active Naval Service as well as his four years in the Naval Reserve in the United States Navy. He is survived by his daughter Jenny Ann and her husband Robert; Son Edmun Horn and his wife Paula, all of Albuquerque; Grandson's Austin, Steven, Amarante, Alejandro, Robby and Nicholas and his brothers Doug and Steven Horn, as well as countless neighbors whom he loved, respected and provided 10 years of service as a Block Captain.
well as countless neighbors
whom he loved, respected and
provided 10
years of service as a Block Captain.
A Memorial Service will be Monday, March
11, 2019, 11:00 am at Strong~Thorne Funeral Home,
1100 Coal Ave. SE. In lieu of flowers if you wish, you may donate to Kindred Hospice in Allan Horn's name.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 8, 2019