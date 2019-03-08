Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan G. Horn. View Sign

Allan G. Horn,



beloved husband and loving father passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at age 85, rejoining his bride of 60 years, Merrette. He was born on October 5, 1933 in Clinton, Iowa. He is one of four brothers. Allan



was raised by Walter JJ and Anna Matilda Horn. Allan retired after 29 years of service with Frontier Airlines. He was proud of his four years of active Naval Service as well as his four years in the Naval Reserve in the United States Navy. He is survived by his daughter Jenny Ann and her husband Robert; Son Edmun Horn and his wife Paula, all of Albuquerque; Grandson's Austin, Steven, Amarante, Alejandro, Robby and Nicholas and his brothers Doug and Steven Horn, as



well as countless neighbors



whom he loved, respected and



provided 10



years of service as a Block Captain.



A Memorial Service will be Monday, March



11, 2019, 11:00 am at Strong~Thorne Funeral Home,



1100 Coal Ave. SE. In lieu of flowers if you wish, you may donate to Kindred Hospice in Allan Horn's name.



To view information or leave a condolence, please visit ~



www.danielsfuneral.com



