Allan Price Daw died at home, surrounded by family, in Federal Way, WA, on March 14, 2020.



Born August 18, 1930, in Salt Lake City, he traveled widely, first in the army and then in the foreign service. He was a skilled athlete, outdoorsman, storyteller, and most importantly, a problem solver, always concerned about injustice and the human condition. Price lived unpretentiously, finding his riches in people, literature, and nature. He spoke several languages and loved gardening, rock-hounding, and Middle Eastern carpets.



Price was predeceased by his sisters, Ruth Smith and Dorothy Mathers, former wives, Joan and Vida, as well as his grandchildren, Pete and Mateo Sandoval. He is survived by his partner, Susan Dressel, 4 children, Vincent Daw, Sonya Daw, Stephanie Varoz, and Alexandra Sandoval, as well as 8 grandchildren. His engagement in society lasted well beyond his retirement. He never stopped caring about what really matters to this country and to the world.



Contributions to Crossroads for Women may be made on his behalf.



Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 22, 2020

