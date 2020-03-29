Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Schonberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allan B. Schonberg







Allan B. Schonberg, 64, was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in March 1956. Although he spent much of his life in Arizona and several years in California, he found his way back to Albuquerque approximately 25 years ago. He passed away on March 28, 2020, after struggling with health problems.



Allan grew up in Litchfield Park, Arizona where he developed a passion and exceptional talent for golf. He was a member of the high school state championship golf team for three years in a row, and later played on the semi-pro golf tour for several years. He could hit a golf ball straight, high and farther than most people could see! Allan worked for beer distributors for many years, and then switched careers to become a successful home appraiser. He was also a man of faith; he attended Sagebrush Church where he was baptized later in life.



Allan found joy in life from the many friends with whom he shared beer, laughs and a little conversation. They described him as "a man of few words with a very big heart" and "the big teddy bear at the end of the bar." He loved them dearly, just as they loved him.



Allan's parents, Al and Claudette Schonberg, predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Laura Hamblin (Chris); brother Eric Schonberg (Diana); niece Nicole Levin (Jeff and son Jackson); nephew Dylan Schonberg (April and daughter Ivy); as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. The family extends special appreciation and gratitude to Allan's close friend, Phyllis Busch, for handling Allan's affairs and being by his side throughout his hospitalization.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Sagebrush Church



www.sagebrush.church.







and condolences may be posted at



www.riversidefunerals.com.







Later this year, when Allan's many friends can safely come together to toast him, reminisce about him and share hugs, there will be a get-together at his favorite watering hole.



Allan B. SchonbergAllan B. Schonberg, 64, was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in March 1956. Although he spent much of his life in Arizona and several years in California, he found his way back to Albuquerque approximately 25 years ago. He passed away on March 28, 2020, after struggling with health problems.Allan grew up in Litchfield Park, Arizona where he developed a passion and exceptional talent for golf. He was a member of the high school state championship golf team for three years in a row, and later played on the semi-pro golf tour for several years. He could hit a golf ball straight, high and farther than most people could see! Allan worked for beer distributors for many years, and then switched careers to become a successful home appraiser. He was also a man of faith; he attended Sagebrush Church where he was baptized later in life.Allan found joy in life from the many friends with whom he shared beer, laughs and a little conversation. They described him as "a man of few words with a very big heart" and "the big teddy bear at the end of the bar." He loved them dearly, just as they loved him.Allan's parents, Al and Claudette Schonberg, predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Laura Hamblin (Chris); brother Eric Schonberg (Diana); niece Nicole Levin (Jeff and son Jackson); nephew Dylan Schonberg (April and daughter Ivy); as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. The family extends special appreciation and gratitude to Allan's close friend, Phyllis Busch, for handling Allan's affairs and being by his side throughout his hospitalization.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Sagebrush Churchwww.sagebrush.church.and condolences may be posted atLater this year, when Allan's many friends can safely come together to toast him, reminisce about him and share hugs, there will be a get-together at his favorite watering hole. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close