Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Allegra Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allegra Hanson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allegra Hanson Obituary
Allegra Hanson





Allegra Hanson, age 74, of Albuquerque, NM, died on Monday, December 30, 2019. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Allegra's life on Friday, January 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Reception to follow at same location at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the J. Kenneth Smith and Alice Smith Family Foundation, P.O. Box 2527, Roswell, New Mexico 88202-252; F.A.T. Katz, P.O. Box 90394, Albuquerque, NM 87199-0394 or [email protected]; or a donation to an organization of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Allegra for a complete obituary at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allegra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now