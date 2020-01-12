|
|
Allegra Hanson
Allegra Hanson, age 74, of Albuquerque, NM, died on Monday, December 30, 2019. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Allegra's life on Friday, January 17, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH â€" University. Reception to follow at same location at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the J. Kenneth Smith and Alice Smith Family Foundation, P.O. Box 2527, Roswell, New Mexico 88202-252; F.A.T. Katz, P.O. Box 90394, Albuquerque, NM 87199-0394 or [email protected]; or a donation to an organization of your choice. Please visit our online guestbook for Allegra for a complete obituary at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 12, 2020