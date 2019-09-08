Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Bartlit Church. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Allen Bartlit Church







Born June 22, 1928 in Santa Fe, NM. He was the middle son of Fermor Spencer Church and Peggy Pond Church, grandson of Ashley Pond, Jr. who was the founder of the Los Alamos Ranch School. Passed away on August 17, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM. Predeceased by his parents, his brother Ted, and his wife Carolyn.



Survived by his brother Hugh (Kathleen), daughters Nancy (Mike) Whetstone, and Janet (Scott) Harrison, Swedish son Johan Schmidt, grandchildren Eric (Brittany) Whetstone, Andrea (Zacch) Hardrick, Jennifer (Steve) Vasquez, Elizabeth (Evan) Smith, great-grandchildren Eliza and Noah Whetstone, Zacchaeus and Israel Hardrick, Tyler Vasquez and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Allen grew up on the Pajarito Plateau where his father was the Headmaster at Los Alamos Ranch School. When the Manhattan Project took over the school, the family moved to Taos where Allen finished high school. He attended Colorado A&M (now Colorado State University) to study veterinary medicine. While there, his interests switched to acting, so he moved to Hollywood to pursue a screen acting career. His claim to fame was a part riding horses in a movie called "Six Flags West", filmed near San Ildefonso Pueblo. His movie career ended when he was drafted to serve in the Korean War, stationed at Fort Sill, OK to attend radar school. After his military service, Allen and Carolyn Clarke, who he met in Taos, were married and moved to Palo Alto, CA where Allen could pursue an Electrical Engineering degree from Stanford University. Upon graduation, he was offered a job at Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque, where he worked until retirement in 1994.



Daughters Nancy and Janet became involved with ski racing, and Allen and Carolyn spent many hours taking the girls all over to compete in ski races. Allen volunteered as a race official. Though the girls quit racing, Allen became progressively more involved in race timing. He served in the International Ski Federation's (FIS) timing working group, and even had his own timing group in the United States Ski and Snowboarding Association (USSA). He officiated at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, NY and the 1988 Winter Olympic Games in Calgary. In 2002 at the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, Allen was the Chief of Timing for men's and women's Downhill, Super G and Alpine Combined Ski events and was chosen to recite the Official's Oath at the Opening Ceremonies, a momentous occasion for all who knew him and followed his career.



Allen lived a full and vibrant life, and always had time to volunteer; his church, officiating ski races and teaching comprehension of the English language to children across the world with Global Volunteers. His grandchildren learned how to give back in humble service to others by joining him every summer on these trips, which he lovingly planned and championed year after year. Allen's legacy of generosity, humility, dedication and pure zest for life was an inspiration to everyone he met.



Memorial Services for Allen will be held Saturday September 28th at 10:30 AM in the Eagle Room at Sandia Resort, 30 Rainbow Rd NE, 87113.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Global Volunteers "In memory of Allen Church" through their website: https.//globalvolunteersorg/donate or send a check to Global Volunteers, 375 E. Little Canada Rd., St. Paul, MN 55117; or to North American FIS TD Working Group, "In memory of Allen Church" in care of Paul Van Slyke, 114 Polarity Way, Lake Placid, NY 12946.



Cremation has taken place in care of The Neptune Society.



