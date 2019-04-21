Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Lenicheck. View Sign

Allen Lenicheck







Allen Lenicheck, a successful piano teacher, concert pianist, and longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away in St. George, Utah



on April 6, 2019 at the



age of 93. Born on September 17, 1925 in Chicago,



Illinois, he arrived in



Albuquerque in 1936, graduated from Albuquerque



High School in 1943, and



served two years as a



second lieutenant



bombardier-navigator in



the Army Air Force during the Second World War. He received his B.S. and M.S. in Piano from Julliard School of Music in New York City in 1950 and 1953, respectively. In addition to his lifetime devotion as a piano teacher, he enjoyed performing a variety of



recitals over the decades, especially from the works of his favorite composers, Chopin and Liszt. Allen is preceded in death by his father Allen, and mother Bena. He is survived by his older sister, Lorraine



Ambrose of Albuquerque.



