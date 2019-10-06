Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allison J. Bourgeois. View Sign Service Information Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque 2919 4TH Street NW Albuquerque , NM 87107 (505)-343-8008 Send Flowers Obituary

Allison J. Futrell Bourgeois Michael passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1951 in Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, both sisters, one brother and by all of her children's father. She is survived by her fiancee, Tim Michael; two sons Shay and Chris Daves; older brother Ray Futrell; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins. She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of 2018 and miraculously overcame the ailment through nearly a year of demanding treatments. Allison maintained her positivity and joy, continuing to make jokes throughout the most challenging days. Her medical team deemed her cancer free in May of 2019, and her successful recovery was incredible. Her passing is truly shocking and heartbreaking. Allison was full of love and levity throughout her life. She persevered through the trails she faced and always supported her friends and family through theirs. She enjoyed collecting crystals, travelling, relaxing on beaches and taking cruises. She lived in many states, but New Mexico with its beautiful sunsets and fantastic local flavors, was her home. Allison is missed dearly by her family and friends. She was the love of Tim's life and an outstanding mother to Shay and Chris. A private service is being held to honor her memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the UNM Cancer Center. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4Th. St. NW



