FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church
11401 Indian School Rd NE
Alma Martinez Obituary
Alma Martinez



Alma Martinez, 75, born in Clovis, NM and passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 with her family around her.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul; her children, Ingrid Martinez, Cheryl Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Robert Martinez and Reyes Martinez and wife Brenda, all who reside in Albuquerque. Alma also leaves behind 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five sisters, Nora, Mable, Yolanda, Neva and Cindy and their families. Mrs. Martinez was preceded in death by her grandparents, Juan and Teofila; her mother, Margaret; and her son, Kenneth.

Paul and Alma met in Clovis where they married in 1961. She started her career in the medical field as a unit Secretary, LPN and then as a Registered Nurse before retiring from St. Joseph Hospital, then named Lovelace Hospital. Alma received an Associate of Science in Nursing from TVI and her RN License to practice from the State of New Mexico. After retiring she worked as a volunteer at Lovelace Medical Center and at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Food Pantry where Mr. & Mrs. Martinez were long time members.

Friends may visit from 5:00 p.m. â€" 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary to be recited Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at The Shrine of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 11401 Indian School Rd NE. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Alma at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
