Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Roeder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alma Roeder







Alma Roeder, aged 90, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and dedicated volunteer, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Alma grew up in Paterson, NJ, and worked at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City in the 1950's. Alma married Jack Roeder in 1954 and left the Northeast and her beloved Jersey shore for New Mexico in 1970 in support of her husband's career, with four children in tow. Alma was an avid reader all her life and earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of New Mexico. She and her husband, Jack, became adventurous world travelers in retirement. Alma adored traveling to England and France in particular. While on safari in Africa, she spotted a lion, and in Egypt, ventured to ride a camel. She volunteered many hours for various organizations and causes in Albuquerque including St. Joseph Hospital, Services for the Blind, and the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center.



She is survived by her brother, Henry Gasbeck, and his wife, Ann; children, Carol, Jack, Mary Beth and Suzanne Allen; her sons-in-law, Andrew Allen, and Criss; and special family members, Jay and Ian. She also leaves behind cherished grandsons, Alex, Marcus, James Allen and Sean Allen; as well as nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Jack, and her parents, Henry and Helen Gasbeck.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Drive NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in memory of Alma. Please visit our online guestbook for Alma at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Alma RoederAlma Roeder, aged 90, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and dedicated volunteer, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. Alma grew up in Paterson, NJ, and worked at Chase Manhattan Bank in New York City in the 1950's. Alma married Jack Roeder in 1954 and left the Northeast and her beloved Jersey shore for New Mexico in 1970 in support of her husband's career, with four children in tow. Alma was an avid reader all her life and earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of New Mexico. She and her husband, Jack, became adventurous world travelers in retirement. Alma adored traveling to England and France in particular. While on safari in Africa, she spotted a lion, and in Egypt, ventured to ride a camel. She volunteered many hours for various organizations and causes in Albuquerque including St. Joseph Hospital, Services for the Blind, and the St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center.She is survived by her brother, Henry Gasbeck, and his wife, Ann; children, Carol, Jack, Mary Beth and Suzanne Allen; her sons-in-law, Andrew Allen, and Criss; and special family members, Jay and Ian. She also leaves behind cherished grandsons, Alex, Marcus, James Allen and Sean Allen; as well as nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Jack, and her parents, Henry and Helen Gasbeck.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, November 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at St. John XXIII Catholic Community, 4831 Tramway Ridge Drive NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in memory of Alma. Please visit our online guestbook for Alma at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations