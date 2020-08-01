Alma U. BeerMrs. Alma U. Beer, 100, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Lee, Mass.Born in Pittsfield, Mass., on June 27, 1920, she was the daughter of German immigrants, the late Alma Pastanier Uhlig and Edmund Uhlig.Alma was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Stephen P. Beer, in 2011; her mother and father; and her brother Edmund Jr. in 1933.She is survived by her sons: Christopher Beer and wife Deborah Beer of Albuquerque, Richard Beer and wife Ellen Higgins, Thomas Beer and wife Linda Thompson; daughter: Jennifer Beer; her six grandchildren: Courtney Beer and husband Jarred Panger of Albuquerque, Delaney Beer and partner Erica Chavez of Albuquerque, Connie Higgins-Beer, Katharine Alma Higgins-Beer, Michael Beer and wife Ramela Ouzounian Beer, and David Beer and wife Rachelle Beer; her two great-grandchildren: James Van Beer and Lexi Elisabeth Panger.For service details and Alma's full obituary, please visit