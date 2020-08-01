1/1
Alma U. Beer
Alma U. Beer





Mrs. Alma U. Beer, 100, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Lee, Mass.

Born in Pittsfield, Mass., on June 27, 1920, she was the daughter of German immigrants, the late Alma Pastanier Uhlig and Edmund Uhlig.

Alma was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Stephen P. Beer, in 2011; her mother and father; and her brother Edmund Jr. in 1933.

She is survived by her sons: Christopher Beer and wife Deborah Beer of Albuquerque, Richard Beer and wife Ellen Higgins, Thomas Beer and wife Linda Thompson; daughter: Jennifer Beer; her six grandchildren: Courtney Beer and husband Jarred Panger of Albuquerque, Delaney Beer and partner Erica Chavez of Albuquerque, Connie Higgins-Beer, Katharine Alma Higgins-Beer, Michael Beer and wife Ramela Ouzounian Beer, and David Beer and wife Rachelle Beer; her two great-grandchildren: James Van Beer and Lexi Elisabeth Panger.

For service details and Alma's full obituary, please visit

www.dwyerfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Burial
09:30 AM
Pittsfield Cemetery
July 31, 2020
Rich, Ellen, Connie and Katie, I am so sorry to read about the passing of Miss Alma. I thoroughly enjoyed all the stories that were shared with us. I felt she was all our mom/grandmother. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Flagler
Friend
