Aloise Hults
Aloise Antonia Hults (Pacheco) age 77, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mrs. Hults is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Hults; children, Sandra Ann Nolte and husband, Peter, Stephanie Eve Alvarado and husband, Alex, Richard Joseph Hults and wife, Danielle, Samantha Maria Hults and partner, Robert Griego; eight grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Garcia, Margarita Martinez, Filberto Pacheco and Eileen Pacheco.
A visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW, with a Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date. A reception will follow in the Gabaldon Mortuary gathering hall.
