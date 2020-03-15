Aloise Hults

Service Information
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM
87121
(505)-243-7861
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Gabaldon Mortuary
1000 Old Coors Drive SW
Albuquerque, NM 87121
Obituary
Aloise Hults



Aloise Antonia Hults (Pacheco) age 77, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Mrs. Hults is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Hults; children, Sandra Ann Nolte and husband, Peter, Stephanie Eve Alvarado and husband, Alex, Richard Joseph Hults and wife, Danielle, Samantha Maria Hults and partner, Robert Griego; eight grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Garcia, Margarita Martinez, Filberto Pacheco and Eileen Pacheco.

A visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Mortuary, 1000 Old Coors Dr. SW, with a Funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date. A reception will follow in the Gabaldon Mortuary gathering hall.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
