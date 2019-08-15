Alonzo Fermin Padilla
Alonzo "Pop" Padilla born October 27, 1933 to Epifiano and Lazarita passed away peacefully in his home on August 5th. Alonzo is survived by his wife Geneva, and their three sons, Jerome and wife Theresa, Mark and wife Polly and Pat and wife Estelle. He is also survived by his brother Epifiano Jr. and wife Annette and brothers-in-laws Emiliano, Fred and Leo Montoya and sister-in law Clara Pizarro. Alonzo served in the Army and National Guard and retired from General Electric. Alonzo loved spending time with his eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Alonzo will be greatly missed, and his spirit continues within us. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19 at 8:30am at San Jose Parish 2401 Broadway, Blvd SE More info at
https://www.gabaldonmortuaryinc.com/notices/Alonzo-Padilla
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 15, 2019