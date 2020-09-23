1/1
Alvin B. Krawietz
1938 - 2020
Alvin B. "Al" Krawietz



Alvin B. "Al" Krawietz passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. His wife of 59 years, Sherry (Wilson) Krawietz, was by his side. Al and Sherry have two children, their daughter Melissa and son Tony; four grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Al was born August 14, 1938, to Antone and Rufina (Keller) Krawietz, and he grew up on the family farm near Poth, Texas. From 1961 to 1963, Al served in the U.S. Army as a medic and was stationed in Albuquerque, which became his home from that time forward. In 1979, Al started his own surveying business, Krawietz and Associates. When Al took time off from his work, he could often be found on a tennis court.

Without a doubt, Al made an impact. He "established centerline" in the field and in many people's lives. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family welcomes friends to a Memorial Service Thursday, September 24, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH - Lomas. Please visit our online guestbook for Al at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial service
07:00 PM
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
