Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alvin F. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alvin F. Jones







Judge Alvin



Jones, a father, lifelong New Mexican, judge, lawyer, and devoted community man, died on Tuesday May 28, 2019. He passed in an accident riding his bicycle, preparing for yet another Milkman Triathlon. He was 74.



Alvin will be remembered for his career as a lawyer in front of, and behind the bench, for his devotion as a loving father, and for his commitment to lifelong public service. His legal career spanned five decades. He began in private practice and was later appointed to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District in Roswell. He served for 19 years, many as Chief Judge. Of his time on the bench, he would say he was most proud of his work founding the local chapters of Chaves County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or "CASA," a non-profit which helps vulnerable children navigate the state legal system, and Character Counts, an organization which teaches ethics and character lessons in the public schools. After retiring from the bench, Alvin joined Hennighausen & Olsen, L.L.P. as a partner where he represented communities and farmers' cooperatives in water law. All the while, he kept a pro bono practice for a variety of clients and stayed on with many community organizations. Among his favorites was tutoring math for adults working toward their GED.



To his family, Alvin was a devoted father with eclectic hobbies and a love of books. He was an avid private aviator, and Major in the Civil Air Patrol, who loved taking care of and flying his Beech Bonanza. He was an ambitious sailor of small and medium boats, a cautious skier, occasional car racer, and, as he would often say, a "completer" of triathlons. To his children he was a quiet, but insistent father who emphasized intellectual and spiritual fulfillment over professional achievement. To his



wife, she simply says, "he was the love of my life."



Alvin Francis Jones was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1944 to Alvin Franklin Jones, an airplane mechanic with the Army Air Corps and Edna Crow, a secretary. Because of Alvin's asthma, the family moved to Holloman Airforce Base where doctors said he would breathe easier in the dry air. He spent most of his childhood in Alamogordo, and then earned a bachelor's degree from the New Mexico School of Mines and a juris doctor from the University of New Mexico. There, he met a lovely young woman named Linda on a blind date; she would become the love of his life. They married three months later and in 2018 celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Jones, a nurse practitioner, his four children, and three grandchildren. The eldest of his children, Abraham, is an accomplished mechanical engineer, the second eldest, Margarita, is a special education teacher with three beautiful children of her own, Elijah, Nicholas, and Bethany. His third eldest, Lila, followed her father into law, and the youngest, Trevor, is a physician and researcher. Alvin is also survived by his sons-in-law Joshua Schroeder and Edward Binkley, his sister Tessa Daylong, his three nieces, and many grand-nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alvin's name to Character Counts! in Chaves County which can be arranged by contacting Tim Fuller; P.O. Box 999, Roswell, NM 88202.



Alvin F. JonesJudge AlvinJones, a father, lifelong New Mexican, judge, lawyer, and devoted community man, died on Tuesday May 28, 2019. He passed in an accident riding his bicycle, preparing for yet another Milkman Triathlon. He was 74.Alvin will be remembered for his career as a lawyer in front of, and behind the bench, for his devotion as a loving father, and for his commitment to lifelong public service. His legal career spanned five decades. He began in private practice and was later appointed to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District in Roswell. He served for 19 years, many as Chief Judge. Of his time on the bench, he would say he was most proud of his work founding the local chapters of Chaves County Court Appointed Special Advocates, or "CASA," a non-profit which helps vulnerable children navigate the state legal system, and Character Counts, an organization which teaches ethics and character lessons in the public schools. After retiring from the bench, Alvin joined Hennighausen & Olsen, L.L.P. as a partner where he represented communities and farmers' cooperatives in water law. All the while, he kept a pro bono practice for a variety of clients and stayed on with many community organizations. Among his favorites was tutoring math for adults working toward their GED.To his family, Alvin was a devoted father with eclectic hobbies and a love of books. He was an avid private aviator, and Major in the Civil Air Patrol, who loved taking care of and flying his Beech Bonanza. He was an ambitious sailor of small and medium boats, a cautious skier, occasional car racer, and, as he would often say, a "completer" of triathlons. To his children he was a quiet, but insistent father who emphasized intellectual and spiritual fulfillment over professional achievement. To hiswife, she simply says, "he was the love of my life."Alvin Francis Jones was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1944 to Alvin Franklin Jones, an airplane mechanic with the Army Air Corps and Edna Crow, a secretary. Because of Alvin's asthma, the family moved to Holloman Airforce Base where doctors said he would breathe easier in the dry air. He spent most of his childhood in Alamogordo, and then earned a bachelor's degree from the New Mexico School of Mines and a juris doctor from the University of New Mexico. There, he met a lovely young woman named Linda on a blind date; she would become the love of his life. They married three months later and in 2018 celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.He is survived by his wife, Linda Jones, a nurse practitioner, his four children, and three grandchildren. The eldest of his children, Abraham, is an accomplished mechanical engineer, the second eldest, Margarita, is a special education teacher with three beautiful children of her own, Elijah, Nicholas, and Bethany. His third eldest, Lila, followed her father into law, and the youngest, Trevor, is a physician and researcher. Alvin is also survived by his sons-in-law Joshua Schroeder and Edward Binkley, his sister Tessa Daylong, his three nieces, and many grand-nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alvin's name to Character Counts! in Chaves County which can be arranged by contacting Tim Fuller; P.O. Box 999, Roswell, NM 88202. Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close