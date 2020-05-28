Alvita HerreraAlvita Herrera, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Alvita was born in Lemitar, NM on May 18, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joe M Herrera Jr. Alvita is survived by her children, Geremias (Gerry) Herrera and companion Liz, Tomas Herrera and wife, Sheila, James Herrera and wife, Cheryl, and Annette Herrera. Preceding siblings; Joe Romero, Crucita Santillanes, George Romero, Cofa Zamora, Hector Romero and Stella Baca, Six Grandchildren, Eight Great-Grandchildern. Pallbeares will be â€" Elliott Herrera, Serena Herrera, Erika Herrera, Felicia Lujan-Herrera, Kevin Herrera and JoJo Herrera. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, 8:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr SW 87105. Due to Covid-19, attendance is limited and social distancing and masks are required. To view information or leave a condolence please visit