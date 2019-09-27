Alvita Chavez
Alvita Chavez, a resident of Albuquerque, NM was born on April 6th, 1932 in La Mesa, NM to Porfirio and Amalia Silva. Alvita passed
away peacefully on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the age of 87. Alvita Silva and Rudolpho Chavez both of San Antonio, NM married June 24th, 1950. Together they had ten children. Alvita is preceded in death by her son, Rudy B. Chavez Jr. three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her parents and three sisters.
Alvita is survived by her children, Lupe,
Barbara, Jacob,
Virgil and wife, Sheila, Carmen
and husband,
Robert, Maurice, Carol, Jamez,
Yvonne. 25 grandchildren, 41
great-grandchildren and five great-
great-
grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Holy Family Parish, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. with interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 27, 2019