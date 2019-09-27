Alvita S. Chavez (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
562 Atrisco Dr. SW
Albuquerque, NM
Obituary
Alvita Chavez



Alvita Chavez, a resident of Albuquerque, NM was born on April 6th, 1932 in La Mesa, NM to Porfirio and Amalia Silva. Alvita passed

away peacefully on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at the age of 87. Alvita Silva and Rudolpho Chavez both of San Antonio, NM married June 24th, 1950. Together they had ten children. Alvita is preceded in death by her son, Rudy B. Chavez Jr. three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, her parents and three sisters.

Alvita is survived by her children, Lupe,

Barbara, Jacob,

Virgil and wife, Sheila, Carmen

and husband,

Robert, Maurice, Carol, Jamez,

Yvonne. 25 grandchildren, 41

great-grandchildren and five great-

great-

grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at Holy Family Parish, 562 Atrisco Dr. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m. with interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 27, 2019
