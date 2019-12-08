Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alyssa Claire Carton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alyssa Claire Carton







Alyssa Claire Carton passed from this life from complications of a pressure sore related to her Spina Bifida on Dec. 1st. She was 41 years old. She was passionate about disability rights and had a real enthusiasm for photography, baking and crafts. She was a poster child for Easter Seals in Montana where she was born, played on a wheelchair basketball team and volunteered with summer camps for children with disabilities here in Albuquerque. She volunteered for various other projects as well. She loved her dogs. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Rue; her siblings Joel, Robert, Andrew and Rachel, plus 2 sisters-in-law Tanya and Sheney and 3 nephews, Noah, William and Jesse for whom she loved buying gifts. The family will hold a private memorial service.



Alyssa Claire CartonAlyssa Claire Carton passed from this life from complications of a pressure sore related to her Spina Bifida on Dec. 1st. She was 41 years old. She was passionate about disability rights and had a real enthusiasm for photography, baking and crafts. She was a poster child for Easter Seals in Montana where she was born, played on a wheelchair basketball team and volunteered with summer camps for children with disabilities here in Albuquerque. She volunteered for various other projects as well. She loved her dogs. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Rue; her siblings Joel, Robert, Andrew and Rachel, plus 2 sisters-in-law Tanya and Sheney and 3 nephews, Noah, William and Jesse for whom she loved buying gifts. The family will hold a private memorial service. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close