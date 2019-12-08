Alyssa Claire Carton
Alyssa Claire Carton passed from this life from complications of a pressure sore related to her Spina Bifida on Dec. 1st. She was 41 years old. She was passionate about disability rights and had a real enthusiasm for photography, baking and crafts. She was a poster child for Easter Seals in Montana where she was born, played on a wheelchair basketball team and volunteered with summer camps for children with disabilities here in Albuquerque. She volunteered for various other projects as well. She loved her dogs. She is survived by her parents, Jim and Rue; her siblings Joel, Robert, Andrew and Rachel, plus 2 sisters-in-law Tanya and Sheney and 3 nephews, Noah, William and Jesse for whom she loved buying gifts. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019