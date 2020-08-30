Amadeio "Deio" Gilbert Cotinola







Amadeio Gilbert Cotinola, age 54, beloved, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. Deio was born on April 12, 1966 to his mother Nancy Graeber and late Gilbert "Tiny" Cotinola.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Romulo and Juanita Garcia; nephews, Aaron and Samuel. Deio is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 36 years, Dolores; his children, Christine, Nathon, Richard and wife Kristy; his precious grandchildren, Angelo, Andres, Amari, Julian, Analiya, Arracelie, Ameria, Soreya, Jordan and Casiano. Also surviving are his siblings, Lavern (Juan), and Mark Angelo (Tina); his in-laws, Ildefonso and Isabel Dominguez; special friend, Jack Barela; godsons; Carlos, Robert and Esteban; and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Deio will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.



A Celebration of Deio's Life will be conducted Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Crestview Church, 301 Chama St., NE, in Albuquerque, with



Senior Pastor Richard Mansfield officiating.



Those who wish to



express their condolences please visit our website.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store