1/1
Amadeio Cotinola
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amadeio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amadeio "Deio" Gilbert Cotinola



Amadeio Gilbert Cotinola, age 54, beloved, husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2020. Deio was born on April 12, 1966 to his mother Nancy Graeber and late Gilbert "Tiny" Cotinola.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Romulo and Juanita Garcia; nephews, Aaron and Samuel. Deio is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 36 years, Dolores; his children, Christine, Nathon, Richard and wife Kristy; his precious grandchildren, Angelo, Andres, Amari, Julian, Analiya, Arracelie, Ameria, Soreya, Jordan and Casiano. Also surviving are his siblings, Lavern (Juan), and Mark Angelo (Tina); his in-laws, Ildefonso and Isabel Dominguez; special friend, Jack Barela; godsons; Carlos, Robert and Esteban; and many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Deio will be greatly missed by his loving family and by those whose lives he touched.

A Celebration of Deio's Life will be conducted Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Crestview Church, 301 Chama St., NE, in Albuquerque, with

Senior Pastor Richard Mansfield officiating.

Those who wish to

express their condolences please visit our website.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Crestview Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved