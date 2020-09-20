Amalia Gallegos







Amalia Gallegos (Perea), age 89, born in Torreon, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on September 13, 2020. Mrs. Gallegos is survived by her Children, Bernadette Gallegos and husband, Raymond, Yolanda Caballero, Ernest Gallegos and wife, Cynthia, Evelyn Unale, Phillip Gallegos, Rosalie Sanchez, Milton Gallegos, Ruben Gallegos, and wife, Elizabeth, Glinda Lujan and husband, Greg, Molly Gallegos, Johnny Gallegos, and wife, Irene; Seventeen Grandchildren; Twenty-two Great-grandchildren; Three Great Great-grandchildren; Siblings, Stella Lucero, Gilbert Perea; Sister in-law Lory Perea; Cousin Theresa Gonzalez, Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mrs. Gallegos was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Gallegos; Grandson, Johnny Gallegos Jr., Son in-law, Jose Unale. Vistation will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church 1400 Arenal Rd SW from 8:00 a.m. with the Rosary to be recited at 8:30 . Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00



a.m. followed by interment In Torreon, New Mexico. Urn bearer will be



Raymond E Gallegos.





