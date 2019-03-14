Amanda Francine Gonzales Madrid
|
Amanda Francine Gonzales Madrid, 25, passed away on February 27, 2019. She is survived by her father Frankie Armando Gonzales, her mother Rosemary Gonzales, grandparents Cecilia and Juan Gonzales, her five brothers: Raymond and Matthew Tapia, & Jesus, Eric, and Cruz Gonzales, her two sisters: Herminia Gonzales and Shantale Chavez, and her girlfriend Veronica Trimble and step-daughter Alyana Lujan.
She was a loving, caring, selfless person, who had a huge heart and made sure everyone else was taken care of before herself.
A visitation for Amanda will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Garcia Mortuary (717 Stover Ave SW, 87102). Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.
