Amanda Skeean
On September 30th, 2019, Amanda Skeean â€" loving wife and mother â€" passed away at the age of 42. Amanda was born on June 26th, 1977 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Amanda was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Lawton; and father, Terrence Skeean. She is survived by her husband David and daughter Angelyque Hernandez.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Rio Rancho, NM at 11 a.m. on October 26th, 2019, and 2 p.m. on October
27th, 2019 at 2213 Deer Trail Loop NE, Rio Rancho, NM. All friends and family are welcome. To honor Mandy please wear purple as it was her favorite color.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019