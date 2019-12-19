Sister Amata Dawson
Sister Amata Dawson, OP, died at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, OH on December 16, 2019. She was born in 1923 in Philadelphia, PA and in 1948 entered the Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine de Ricci, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace. She earned degrees from Marywood College, Temple University, and Providence College and a certificate in Spiritual Direction from Shalem Institute. She also ministered as Candidate Director, and served two four- year terms as President of her congregation. Sister ministered in retreat, residence, and campus ministry in New Mexico, Virginia and Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Dawson and Caroline Reid Dawson, and a brother, Edward Dawson. Funeral services were held at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse, Columbus, Ohio. Burial will take place at a later date in Cheltenham, PA. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Mission Advancement Office, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 19, 2019