Ambrose Sanchez

9/16/20 in the arms of his loving grand daughter Alyssa. Ambrose is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, his two daughters Marissa Chavez and Carmen Salazar and five grand children. Ambrose was a dedicated husband, father and grandpa or "pop's" is what he went by in the last years of his life. He was born in Los Angeles, California but lived most of his life in Albuquerque, NM. Ambrose loved to cook, garden, work on cars, and spend time with his grand kids. Ambrose was an amazing father and pop's. He was very kind and generous to everyone that knew him and he spent so much of his life helping others in his community. Ambrose was always happy and smiling and he will be truly missed. May you rest in peace dad, we will love you forever.



Ambrose's services will be on 9/23/20 at 9:30am at Riverside Funeral Home.





