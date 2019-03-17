Ambrosio Candelaria







On the peaceful, snowy morning



of March 14,



2019, Ambrosio



Candelaria of Albuquerque went home to his Lord. Ambrosio was



born at home in Los Griegos



on Monday



, March 16, 1931. Ambrosio attended Griegos Elementary, later graduating from Albuquerque High; he was fueled by his delight of beans and chile. Ambrose is preceded in death by his wife, Anita; parents, Aurelio and Rosaura (Jaramillo) Candelaria; sisters, Margaret Garcia, Fita Barreras, and Rosella Garcia; brothers, Samuel



Candelaria, and Perfecto Candelaria. In Ambrosio's early years, he became a barber, working in the Viking Barbershop. Ambrosio later served in the Army and was a noble veteran of the Korean War. In 1961, he married Anita. They had four children who they are survived by, Leonard (Linda) Candelaria, Cynthia Contreras, Ambrose "Duke" (Renee) Candelaria, and Adam "Rocky"



Candelaria. Ambrosio is also survived by adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and loving family and friends. Ambrosio was esteemed by many, largely due to his good looks, easygoing personality, and liveliness. Ambrosio was a natural athlete, dabbling in boxing in his younger years, and then committing himself to his favorite sport, baseball. He ascended to become a member of the Albuquerque Sports Hall of Fame as an umpire, athlete, and official. Ambrosio participated as an athlete in the Senior Citizen's World Series in Las Vegas, NV. Ambrosio enjoyed calling games as



a traveling umpire all



over New Mexico and



supervised many a baseball game. Handsome



Ambrosio and his infamous snowy hair even made the local movies as an extra. Ambrosio delivered flowers as a spare job in his senior years, along with the smiles he gifted us all... he joked and talked until the last of his days. Ambrosio's rosary will be recited on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at FRENCH- Lomas. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven 5311 Phoenix Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110. Where Ambrosio was a devoted parishioner. Pallbearers will be Clarence Garcia,



John Candelaria, Melody



Candelaria, Steven



Candelaria, Augustine



"Rocky" Candelaria, and



Andre Telles. Please visit our online guestbook for Ambrosio at



www.FrenchFunerals.com. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary