Ambrosio San-



chez, beloved father and grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born on Thursday, February 26, 1931 in Albuquerque, he



graduated from St. Mary's High School and later received his master's



degree in Microbiology from UNM. Ambrosio was preceded in death by his wife, Melita V. Sanchez and long-time partner, Ann



Robinson. He is survived



by his daughter, Carmel



Sanchez-Busby (Ross); sons, Phillip (Corinne) and Ricardo (Lori) Sanchez; grandchildren, Jonathan, Kathryn, Julia, Kevin, and Elizabeth; brother-in-law; sisters in-law; several nieces; and nephews. He served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955 and in the United States Naval Reserve from 1972 until his retirement as a Master Chief Hospital Corpsman in 1991. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, April 25, 2019, 6:00 p.m. with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m., at FRENCH-Westside. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at St. Jude Thaddeus 5712 Paradise Blvd NW. Please visit our online guest book for Ambrosio at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



