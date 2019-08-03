Amelia Alice Martinez
Amelia Alice Martinez, age 83, a long-time resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She is survived by her son, Delfin Quintana; sisters, Mary Gomez, Gloria Halama, Irene Farmer; and brother, Bill Martinez.
She retired from the State of NM. She was an avid bowler and artist. She was a member of First Bilingual Baptist Church.
Friends may visit Monday, August 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at FRENCH - Wyoming, with Services beginning at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Reception. Please visit our online guestbook for Alice at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019