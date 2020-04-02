|
Amelia Sylvia Parks
Amelia "Amy" Sylvia Parks, age 83, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Amelia was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was an officer in its ladies auxiliary. Amelia is survived by her husband of 59 years, David A. Parks; children, David C. Parks, Cindy Eastland and husband Roland Szumada, Kate Parks and wife Sara Hill; and grandchildren, Dylan and Alexis Eastland. A Funeral Service for immediate family only will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH -Lomas. Amelia will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Amelia at
