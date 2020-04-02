Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
FRENCH - Lomas (immediate family only)
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
Amelia Sylvia Parks Obituary
Amelia Sylvia Parks



Amelia "Amy" Sylvia Parks, age 83, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Amelia was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary. She was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and was an officer in its ladies auxiliary. Amelia is survived by her husband of 59 years, David A. Parks; children, David C. Parks, Cindy Eastland and husband Roland Szumada, Kate Parks and wife Sara Hill; and grandchildren, Dylan and Alexis Eastland. A Funeral Service for immediate family only will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at FRENCH -Lomas. Amelia will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Amelia at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 2, 2020
