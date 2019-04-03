|
Amias Alexio Lopez- Perez
Our beloved baby boy Amias Alexio Lopez- Perez has gone to be with our Lord Friday, March 29, 2019. He is survived by his living parents, Chlorissa Lopez and Sergio Perez; his sisters, Nevaeh and Estrella Ulibarri; grandparents, Ron Lopez, Josie Marquez, and Pauline Lopez; uncles, Daniel Lopez, Fabian Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Ronnie Lopez, and Jude Lopez; aunties, Yolanda Lopez and many more great- aunts, uncles, and cousins. As well as out lost loved ones that are embracing and loving him in heaven. A Rosary will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH- University. Please visit the online guestbook for Amias at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 3, 2019