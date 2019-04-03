Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Amias Lopez-Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amias Alexio Lopez-Perez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amias Alexio Lopez-Perez Obituary
Amias Alexio Lopez- Perez



Our beloved baby boy Amias Alexio Lopez- Perez has gone to be with our Lord Friday, March 29, 2019. He is survived by his living parents, Chlorissa Lopez and Sergio Perez; his sisters, Nevaeh and Estrella Ulibarri; grandparents, Ron Lopez, Josie Marquez, and Pauline Lopez; uncles, Daniel Lopez, Fabian Lopez, Antonio Lopez, Ronnie Lopez, and Jude Lopez; aunties, Yolanda Lopez and many more great- aunts, uncles, and cousins. As well as out lost loved ones that are embracing and loving him in heaven. A Rosary will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH- University. Please visit the online guestbook for Amias at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - University
Download Now