Amparo Josefina Garcia
Amparo Garcia, age 89, local legendary Spanish language media personality, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Guadalajara, Mexico on May 11, 1930 to parents Juan and Josefina Navarro, Amparo was one of seven children. She grew up in a close family with an appreciation for the arts and music. She was studying business in college when she met and married her husband Delfido J. Garcia in 1950. Together they had five children and settled in Albuquerque. She loved mariachi music, films, Lobo sports, friends and family.
It was in Albuquerque in the late 1950s that Amparo began her career in broadcasting. During her 40+ year career, Amparo served the Albuquerque community through her voice on the radio. She began in 1958 at KABQ where she translated news from English to Spanish. She then became an on-air presence as a DJ and eventually focused on her ultimate passion, the news. In collaboration with her fellow broadcasters at KABQ, she passionately served the community and sustained the station's motto as "The Spanish Voice of New Mexico." She was known for her quick wit and friendly personality on the air. A household name, she worked at several radio stations throughout her career including KABQ, KAMX, KDAZ and others. You could often find Amparo emceeing events or broadcasting live at local fiestas or church celebrations, always doing the work she loved. For a brief period, she also hosted a local Spanish TV show where she interviewed guests to include Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre. She showcased her craft with live simulcast English-to-Spanish news translations for local TV as well as translating and reading news as a volunteer for the Newsline for the Blind. She tutored elementary school children, served on the board at the Brothers of the Good Shepherd, Juvenile Detention Center, and volunteered at other organizations.
Amparo retired from the airwaves in 2003 and focused on other interests including quilting, crochet, knitting, gardening and water aerobics. A devout Catholic, faith steered her life and she made time for daily prayers, her beloved rosary and the Virgin de Guadalupe. The backdrop to her entire life was her family to which she served as the matriarch, spiritual advisor, and confidant. She was ever-present in their lives and built a beautiful, enduring legacy.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Delfido J. Garcia; son, John H. Garcia; and grandson, Michael Tennison. She is survived by her sister, Josefina de Flores; four children, Emily Marshall (Jim), Alice Tennison (Alan), Joey Garcia, Mary Garcia Ingram (Steve) and daughter-in-law, Diane Garcia. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Confident Care for the years of fantastic support and the nurses at Armada Hospice for their guidance in the final days. To Monique Sisneros and the phenomenal team at Beehive Corona House B â€" thank you for loving our mom like your own. We're blessed to have had you on this journey.
A Rosary will be recited Friday, October 4, 2019, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Parish, 2621 Vermont NE, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming NE. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Good Shepherd Center in Albuquerque (gscnm.org). Please visit our online guestbook for Amparo at
www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 29, 2019