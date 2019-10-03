|
Amparo Josefina Garcia
Amparo Garcia, age 89, local legendary Spanish language media personality, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by family. A Rosary will be recited Friday, October 4, 2019, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, October 5, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Parish, 2621 Vermont NE, followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 7999 Wyoming NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Amparo at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019