Amy Shaffer
Amy Shaffer, 79, with her husband of 47 years by her side, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas after a long illness.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.
Amy was born November 17, 1939 in Dallas, Texas to Amy Katherine Kling McKinley and Waller Lee McKinley. She was a Garland H.S. Owl and attended Texas Tech University. Amy and Terry raised their family in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Her interests included scrapbooking, various music genres, reading, and supporting her family in their many endeavors. She loved to travel to foreign countries and was interested in historical events. Amy was passionate about Special Education. She served on a committee with Albuquerque Public Schools and worked tirelessly to obtain funds to support education for special needs children.
Amy is survived by her loving and devoted husband Terry Shaffer; her two daughters, Ashlyn Moore McKay and Blythe Moore Torres; her son
Forrest Shaffer and her stepson, Spin Shaffer; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Captain
Harold "Pat" Anthony Moore, Jr.
