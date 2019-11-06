Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amy Shaffer. View Sign Service Information Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park 7405 West Northwest Highway Dallas , TX 75225 (214)-363-5401 Send Flowers Obituary

Amy Shaffer







Amy Shaffer, 79, with her husband of 47 years by her side, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas after a long illness.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.



Amy was born November 17, 1939 in Dallas, Texas to Amy Katherine Kling McKinley and Waller Lee McKinley. She was a Garland H.S. Owl and attended Texas Tech University. Amy and Terry raised their family in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Her interests included scrapbooking, various music genres, reading, and supporting her family in their many endeavors. She loved to travel to foreign countries and was interested in historical events. Amy was passionate about Special Education. She served on a committee with Albuquerque Public Schools and worked tirelessly to obtain funds to support education for special needs children.



Amy is survived by her loving and devoted husband Terry Shaffer; her two daughters, Ashlyn Moore McKay and Blythe Moore Torres; her son



Forrest Shaffer and her stepson, Spin Shaffer; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Captain



Harold "Pat" Anthony Moore, Jr.



Amy ShafferAmy Shaffer, 79, with her husband of 47 years by her side, passed away on October 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas after a long illness.A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dallas, Texas.Amy was born November 17, 1939 in Dallas, Texas to Amy Katherine Kling McKinley and Waller Lee McKinley. She was a Garland H.S. Owl and attended Texas Tech University. Amy and Terry raised their family in Albuquerque, New Mexico.Her interests included scrapbooking, various music genres, reading, and supporting her family in their many endeavors. She loved to travel to foreign countries and was interested in historical events. Amy was passionate about Special Education. She served on a committee with Albuquerque Public Schools and worked tirelessly to obtain funds to support education for special needs children.Amy is survived by her loving and devoted husband Terry Shaffer; her two daughters, Ashlyn Moore McKay and Blythe Moore Torres; her sonForrest Shaffer and her stepson, Spin Shaffer; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, CaptainHarold "Pat" Anthony Moore, Jr. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close