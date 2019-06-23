Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana "Ann" Aragon. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 619 Copper Ave NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 619 Copper Ave NW Albuquerque , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ana "Ann" Romelia Aragon







Ana "Ann" Romelia Aragon left this earth peacefully after a fearless eleven-month battle with cancer on Friday, June 14, 2019. Ann drove through the gates of heaven in a yellow school bus, stopped and shopped at all the wonderful quilting shops that heaven has to offer, quickly ran into the casino and then headed to her new home to cook a delicious dinner for her family and friends who have passed before her.



Ann is survived by her husband of 56 years, Tom Aragon; three children, George Aragon and wife, Melanie; Lisa Chavez and husband Phil; Tommy Aragon and wife Monica; Seven grandchildren, Brianna, Michael and Christopher Chavez; Desiree, Isaac and Leah Aragon; Analisa Aragon; and one great-grandchild, Jackson Nigliazzo.



A Rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with a mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 619 Copper Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102



Ann will be missed terribly. We Love you to the moon and back.



