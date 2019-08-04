Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ana Maria Garcia. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ana Maria Garcia







For 98, what a life Ana Maria Baca Garcia has had! Ana Maria was born January 24, 1921 in Albuquerque, NM.



Ana was the 11th and youngest



child of Margarita and David



Baca. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Pancha, Alfredo, Lito, Jane, Nela, Luisa, and Margaret. Three siblings died during the diphtheria epidemic. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. Robert (Bob) Garcia. Ana is survived by her children, Robert (Dolores), James (Dorry), Carol Luce (Tim); seven grandchildren, Maria Elena Schoneman (Tom), Ramon Garcia, Antonio Garcia, Dustin Garcia, Benjamin Luce, Colin Luce (Linda), Maggie Blum (Dan), and Dan Luce (Abby); great-grandchildren, Ben Schoneman IV, Samantha Schoneman, Arlo Luce, Mateo Luce, and Sloan Luce, and MANY nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also part of the immediate family is Caridad Palenzula, who lived with the family in 1959, coming to live with them from Cuba, who called Ana her Mom and remains close to Ana and the family.



Due to her mother's death when Ana was 14, she was raised by her father and sisters until her father's passing in 1944. Ana later attended St. Vincent Academy and met her husband-to-be prior to the outbreak of WWII. They were married in August 1943. Bob later enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Base for three years. During that time, Ana remained in Albuquerque, living with her sister. As the war was coming to an end, she relocated to California to be with her husband after his



discharge.



Having relocated back to Albuquerque, Ana and Bob raised their family supporting them in their endeavors including scouting,



school and



church. Once the kids were grown, she went to work as the office manager for the local Girl Scout office. After retirement, Ana and Bob had many adventures traveling to the Orient, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America as well as volunteering with Women's Guild, playing bridge, and square dancing until Bob's passing in 1995. Ana continued to be involved with her family, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Eventually, Ana left her home of 40+ years and moved to the Montebello Senior Living facility where she remained until her death on July 31, 2019. The family is grateful for the care and comfort shown to their mother while Ana was in assisted living.



Rosary will be recited Wednesday, August 7,



2019, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 8, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont St. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions



may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Please



visit our online guestbook for Ana at



www.FrenchFunerals.com



Ana Maria GarciaFor 98, what a life Ana Maria Baca Garcia has had! Ana Maria was born January 24, 1921 in Albuquerque, NM.Ana was the 11th and youngestchild of Margarita and DavidBaca. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Pancha, Alfredo, Lito, Jane, Nela, Luisa, and Margaret. Three siblings died during the diphtheria epidemic. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, J. Robert (Bob) Garcia. Ana is survived by her children, Robert (Dolores), James (Dorry), Carol Luce (Tim); seven grandchildren, Maria Elena Schoneman (Tom), Ramon Garcia, Antonio Garcia, Dustin Garcia, Benjamin Luce, Colin Luce (Linda), Maggie Blum (Dan), and Dan Luce (Abby); great-grandchildren, Ben Schoneman IV, Samantha Schoneman, Arlo Luce, Mateo Luce, and Sloan Luce, and MANY nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also part of the immediate family is Caridad Palenzula, who lived with the family in 1959, coming to live with them from Cuba, who called Ana her Mom and remains close to Ana and the family.Due to her mother's death when Ana was 14, she was raised by her father and sisters until her father's passing in 1944. Ana later attended St. Vincent Academy and met her husband-to-be prior to the outbreak of WWII. They were married in August 1943. Bob later enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to Pearl Harbor Naval Base for three years. During that time, Ana remained in Albuquerque, living with her sister. As the war was coming to an end, she relocated to California to be with her husband after hisdischarge.Having relocated back to Albuquerque, Ana and Bob raised their family supporting them in their endeavors including scouting,school andchurch. Once the kids were grown, she went to work as the office manager for the local Girl Scout office. After retirement, Ana and Bob had many adventures traveling to the Orient, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America as well as volunteering with Women's Guild, playing bridge, and square dancing until Bob's passing in 1995. Ana continued to be involved with her family, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Eventually, Ana left her home of 40+ years and moved to the Montebello Senior Living facility where she remained until her death on July 31, 2019. The family is grateful for the care and comfort shown to their mother while Ana was in assisted living.Rosary will be recited Wednesday, August 7,2019, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH â€" Wyoming. Friends may visit beginning at 5:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 8, 2019, 8:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church, 2621 Vermont St. NE. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributionsmay be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Pleasevisit our online guestbook for Ana at Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close