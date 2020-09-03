1/1
Anastacio H. Pena
Anastacio H. Pena



Anastacio H. PeÃ±a, loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 01, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Deming, New Mexico to Anastacio M. and Aurora PeÃ±a. Anastacio graduated from Deming High School. Anastacio was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the NM Department of Corrections. Anastacio adored his family and was very proud of his children. He was an excellent craftsman who loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anastacio M. and Aurora PeÃ±a and his youngest son Curtis I. PeÃ±a. Anastacio is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice Trujillo PeÃ±a; children, Anastacio S. and wife Victoria PeÃ±a, Stan A. and wife Stacey PeÃ±a, Cynthia M. PeÃ±a, Christopher and wife Elizabeth PeÃ±a; grandchildren, Noelle and Robert Garcia, Victor and Kaitlin PeÃ±a, Marcos and Sarah PeÃ±a, Alex and Andres Melgoza, Nova PeÃ±a and Rogelio Calderon, Roxy PeÃ±a, Shevonne PeÃ±a, Leah PeÃ±a, Vanessa PeÃ±a, Kasey Flores, Justin Flores, Victoria PeÃ±a and Michael Naranjo and a total of 18 great grandchildren. To view information or leave a condolence please visit

www.danielsfuneral.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
