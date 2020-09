Anastacio H. PenaAnastacio H. Peña, loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend went home to be with our Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 01, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born in Deming, New Mexico to Anastacio M. and Aurora Peña. Anastacio graduated from Deming High School. Anastacio was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the NM Department of Corrections. Anastacio adored his family and was very proud of his children. He was an excellent craftsman who loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anastacio M. and Aurora Peña and his youngest son Curtis I. Peña. Anastacio is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Alice Trujillo Peña; children, Anastacio S. and wife Victoria Peña, Stan A. and wife Stacey Peña, Cynthia M. Peña, Christopher and wife Elizabeth Peña; grandchildren, Noelle and Robert Garcia, Victor and Kaitlin Peña, Marcos and Sarah Peña, Alex and Andres Melgoza, Nova Peña and Rogelio Calderon, Roxy Peña, Shevonne Peña, Leah Peña, Vanessa Peña, Kasey Flores, Justin Flores, Victoria Peña and Michael Naranjo and a total of 18 great grandchildren. To view information or leave a condolence please visit