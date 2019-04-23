Anastacio Torres

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anastacio Torres.
Service Information
Salazar Mortuary
400 Third Street Southwest
Albuquerque, NM
87102
(505)-242-1133
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anastacio "Nash" Torres





Anastacio "Nash" Torres died peacefully on April 20, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 76. Nash is one of eight children: five sisters and two brothers. He had eighteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Nash was a loving father of five children: Conrad (Darlene) Torres, Ronald (Ana-Lisa) Torres, Deanne (Brian) Smith, Monica (Victor) Trujillo, and Nash (Desirae) Torres. Anastacio's Life Celebration will begin with a visitation April 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary (400 3rd St. SW) followed by a Catholic Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Please visit Anastacio's online guestbook at

www.SalazarFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.