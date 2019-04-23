Anastacio "Nash" Torres
Anastacio "Nash" Torres died peacefully on April 20, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 76. Nash is one of eight children: five sisters and two brothers. He had eighteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Nash was a loving father of five children: Conrad (Darlene) Torres, Ronald (Ana-Lisa) Torres, Deanne (Brian) Smith, Monica (Victor) Trujillo, and Nash (Desirae) Torres. Anastacio's Life Celebration will begin with a visitation April 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Salazar Mortuary (400 3rd St. SW) followed by a Catholic Service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday, April 26, 2019, 9:45 a.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. All are welcome to attend. Please visit Anastacio's online guestbook at
www.SalazarFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 23, 2019