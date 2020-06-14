Andalecio Garcia Jr.
Andalecio (Andy) Garcia Jr. age 82, born April 18, 1938 to Elvira and Andalecio Garcia. Andy married the love of his life Priscilla Lovato on June 9, 1957. He is survived by his four daughters, Ramona Waldrep, Darlene Gurule, Natalie Garcia and Prudencia Lucero; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five siblings; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Garcia; son, Lazaro Garcia; and son-in-law, Danny Lucero. Andy retired from Technical Vocational Institute (TVI) as Superintendent of Operations after 30 years. He loved working in his wood shop building items for his family and visiting with his children and grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the family has already celebrated his life with a private service. Please visit our online guestbook for Andalecio at www.FrenchFunerals.com


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
