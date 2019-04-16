Andrea (MontaÃ±o) Anderson
Andrea (MontaÃ±o) Anderson, 40, passed away April 14, 2019 from cancer. She leaves behind her husband Travis, daughter Sadie, son Vincent MontaÃ±o, parents Ruben and Jean MontaÃ±o, sister Maria (Matt Gomez), brothers Russel (Margaret) and Tim (Jacque), in-laws Jon and Teresa Anderson and sister-in-law Amy Anderson. She is preceded in death by brother Bert MontaÃ±o. Andrea worked in customer service at Mountain Bell, PNM and Social Security. She enjoyed spending time at home with family and friends. At her request no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to the Ted and Margaret Jorgensen Cancer Center at Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 21, 2019